Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
college downs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:32 PM

187 Apartments for rent in College Downs, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9243 Meadow Vista Road
9243 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
9243 Meadow Vista Road Available 08/01/20 Penthouse Condo 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath for rent in the university area of Charlotte, NC. - Located in Heatherstone, This penthouse condo has 1 bedroom 1.5 bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Ogden Place
1225 Ogden Place, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Ogden Place - Property Id: 305288 UNCC Students!! Walking distance from UNCC. Why pay for parking on campus when you can walk to school and rent this amazingly priced 4 bedroom unit. The unit is upgraded and in great shape.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9325 Old Concord Road
9325 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
941 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! Newly updated ground floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Shannon Green II subdivision! Brand new wood laminate flooring and updated countertops! Only minutes away from UNCC as well as lots of areas to shop! Convenient to I-85 and

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1146 Rankin Oaks Street
1146 Rankin Oaks St, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1998 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of College Downs
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
177 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
57 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
150 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11014 Derryrush Drive
11014 Derryrush Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1554 sqft
Former model 3br 2.5ba end unit townhome available for rent NOW! Located a short drive from UNCC and near 485 in highly sought after Back Creek Church neighbourhood in the Villages at Back Creek.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1781 Forest Side Lane
1781 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Beautiful End-Unit in University Heights, Updated, Very Clean and Nice, Move-In Ready Today! Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated Fixtures with Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-Story Great

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9515 University Terrace Drive
9515 University Terrace Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
UNCC Student Housing RENTAL- Naturally lit bedrooms with spacious closets. This 4 Bedroom 2 full bath condo has a Bright white kitchen w/tile backsplash opens up to dining area & living room. Elevated balcony overlooks the community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1
5005 Spring Arbor Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with stunning features.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1722 Forest Side Lane
1722 Forest, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1086 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home in great location. Open great room and kitchen. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Privacy fenced patio area off of great room. Two master suites upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1786 Forest Side Lane
1786 Forest, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Reduced Rent Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome Near UNCC Area - Beautiful well maintained towhome with stainless steel appliances this home is in immaculate condition.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9720 Hanberry Boulevard
9720 Hanberry Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
2020 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Katherine Kiker Road
1600 Katherine Kiker Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1728 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1947 Forest Side Lane
1947 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1579 sqft
1947 Forest Side Lane Available 08/01/20 1947 Forest Side Lane, Charlotte NC 28213 - AVAILABLE 8-1-20 University Heights 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch-style house with great access to I-485, UNCC, restaurants, shopping, etc.
Results within 5 miles of College Downs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
College Downs
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

What's not to love about a town that claims the likes of Billy Graham, Charles Kuralt and former presidents Andrew Jackson and James K. Polk as past residents?

Strategically situated a few minutes from University City, an edgy college town with plenty of hustle and bustle, College Downs, Charlotte -- otherwise called "Queen City" because of its size -- is a peaceful respite. However, College Downs is no downer. Rental condos and apartment complexes in College Downs, and even houses, are some of the most cost-effective in Charlotte! With a population of 6,599, it's a pretty peaceful neighborhood that still gets you easy access to where you need to be, and employees and students can afford to live close to work and school.

Moving to College Downs

You should know that youngsters (well, university students) abound in this area, given that you are within the vicinity of University City, after all. If you're looking for contemporary housing, condo rentals or one-bedroom apartment rentals up to four-bedroom apartment rentals, and you seek to be close to an urban setting, look no further for places to live than College Downs.

Do you own a car? Without it, settling in and getting around the area can be a bit of a walkathon (or a bikeathon) for you. Walkscore.com gives College Downs a rating of 30 and a bike score of 34, making it the 69th most walkable neighborhood in Charlotte and a pretty car-dependent city. You should probably consider getting a car, or a bike will have to do -- or learn to love walking starting today (and avoid traffic this way). An additional advantage of situating yourself in College Downs is its proximity to I-85, being conveniently located along the I-85 corridor northeast of the central business district.

With such a small population in this neighborhood, there aren't really an sub-neighborhoods to check out. However, renting here is just like anywhere else, so come prepared with the required documents (IDs, proof of income, credit check, etc.) to make sure you have everything to secure a place.

Community Living in College Downs

The College Downs community will feel like home in no time. However, it is highly suggested that those who choose to rent a house or stay for a while in College Downs be a good neighbor.

Yep, be neighborly! Presently, permanent residents of College Downs have restricted students from parking their cars in the neighborhood on weekdays because too many students were parking there. Specifically, parking is restricted on the following roads: Sandburg Avenue, Ogden Place, Nash Avenue, Nottoway Drive, Bonnie Lane, Joyce Kilmer Drive and Robert Burns Court. Parking on the front and side lawns is illegal throughout the neighborhood and is subject to citation and fines. Keep this in mind, as it is recommended to take alternative modes of transportation when getting to University City.

Planning a party in the neighborhood? Let your neighbors know that you will have one to avoid causing problems. Invite only guests that you know and, if you can help it, refrain from inviting other passersby into your (little) get-together. Keep it clean and try not to trash neighbor's yards. Keep in mind that if you are living in a rented apartment or condo, you have reeeaaally close (aka across the hall or on top of you) neighbors.

Minimizing noise is also a must when living in College Downs. It is recommended to lessen too much noise (aka parties) on weekdays past 9:00 at night. It's part of a good neighbor's etiquette.

There are strict local rules and regulations about garbage, yard waste and recycling pickups. Trash pickup is every Monday, and recycling pickup is every other Monday. Trash cans must also be taken off the curb on Mondays after pickup because they could be dangerous to walkers, could block service vehicles and they just look plain ugly!

Keep in touch with the University area division of Charlotte Mecklenburg police department. They work closely with the UNC police.

Suburban Living in University City

As America's fifth largest urban region, University City is home to 23 Fortune 500 companies, with more than 25 energy, research and technology-focused companies. It's not a city within a City for nothing -- it's a city on the rise, with a highly anticipated growth in the coming years. Just think of the fact that you'll be living in the midst of a rising economic powerhouse!

From international retail giants to small, locally owned businesses, living in College Downs gives you access to 430 retail locations in University City. Within the neighborhood, about 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops are accessible in College Downs.

As with most Charlotte neighborhoods, College Downs is similarly lush with large, leafy trees that are typical throughout humid, subtropical climates. It's a mashup of an urban landscape and lush greenery, so if you require a bit of greenery and need to commune with nature every now and then, rest assured that Charlotte is most extensively connected by scenic greenway trails, even within University City. Additionally, outdoor amenities such as golf courses, parks and sports fields are just a drive away!

As previously mentioned, the neighborhood of College Downs is mostly a car-dependent neighborhood. But similarly, more than $1.13 billion is planned for the University City area over the next 10 years, as of 2014, so expect greater things ahead. It is also close to I-85 and about 20 to 25 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

College Downs is an ideal place to set up your home, where you get the best of two different (yet complementary) worlds. It is a pleasant neighbor to an urban-suburban landscape, while at the same time offering a contemporary and bustling environment filled with opportunities in various recreational and commercial aspects. It is also your home away from the chaos of University City, where quiet nights and peaceful hours can be spent around town or in the comfort of your own home. With a relatively low cost of living and cost-effective living spaces, no wonder a lot of individuals opt to stay in College Downs. Now, browse that list and get to it!

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCPineville, NCMonroe, NCWeddington, NC
Locust, NCBelmont, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCWaxhaw, NCDenver, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCChester, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadUniversity City NorthWedgewood
Hidden ValleyHarris HoustonFourth Ward
Myers ParkElizabeth

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College