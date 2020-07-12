187 Apartments for rent in College Downs, Charlotte, NC

The College Downs community will feel like home in no time. However, it is highly suggested that those who choose to rent a house or stay for a while in College Downs be a good neighbor.

Yep, be neighborly! Presently, permanent residents of College Downs have restricted students from parking their cars in the neighborhood on weekdays because too many students were parking there. Specifically, parking is restricted on the following roads: Sandburg Avenue, Ogden Place, Nash Avenue, Nottoway Drive, Bonnie Lane, Joyce Kilmer Drive and Robert Burns Court. Parking on the front and side lawns is illegal throughout the neighborhood and is subject to citation and fines. Keep this in mind, as it is recommended to take alternative modes of transportation when getting to University City.

Planning a party in the neighborhood? Let your neighbors know that you will have one to avoid causing problems. Invite only guests that you know and, if you can help it, refrain from inviting other passersby into your (little) get-together. Keep it clean and try not to trash neighbor's yards. Keep in mind that if you are living in a rented apartment or condo, you have reeeaaally close (aka across the hall or on top of you) neighbors.

Minimizing noise is also a must when living in College Downs. It is recommended to lessen too much noise (aka parties) on weekdays past 9:00 at night. It's part of a good neighbor's etiquette.

There are strict local rules and regulations about garbage, yard waste and recycling pickups. Trash pickup is every Monday, and recycling pickup is every other Monday. Trash cans must also be taken off the curb on Mondays after pickup because they could be dangerous to walkers, could block service vehicles and they just look plain ugly!

Keep in touch with the University area division of Charlotte Mecklenburg police department. They work closely with the UNC police.

Suburban Living in University City

As America's fifth largest urban region, University City is home to 23 Fortune 500 companies, with more than 25 energy, research and technology-focused companies. It's not a city within a City for nothing -- it's a city on the rise, with a highly anticipated growth in the coming years. Just think of the fact that you'll be living in the midst of a rising economic powerhouse!

From international retail giants to small, locally owned businesses, living in College Downs gives you access to 430 retail locations in University City. Within the neighborhood, about 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops are accessible in College Downs.

As with most Charlotte neighborhoods, College Downs is similarly lush with large, leafy trees that are typical throughout humid, subtropical climates. It's a mashup of an urban landscape and lush greenery, so if you require a bit of greenery and need to commune with nature every now and then, rest assured that Charlotte is most extensively connected by scenic greenway trails, even within University City. Additionally, outdoor amenities such as golf courses, parks and sports fields are just a drive away!

As previously mentioned, the neighborhood of College Downs is mostly a car-dependent neighborhood. But similarly, more than $1.13 billion is planned for the University City area over the next 10 years, as of 2014, so expect greater things ahead. It is also close to I-85 and about 20 to 25 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

College Downs is an ideal place to set up your home, where you get the best of two different (yet complementary) worlds. It is a pleasant neighbor to an urban-suburban landscape, while at the same time offering a contemporary and bustling environment filled with opportunities in various recreational and commercial aspects. It is also your home away from the chaos of University City, where quiet nights and peaceful hours can be spent around town or in the comfort of your own home. With a relatively low cost of living and cost-effective living spaces, no wonder a lot of individuals opt to stay in College Downs. Now, browse that list and get to it!