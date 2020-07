Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with plenty of space to spare inside and out! Large open common areas and spacious bedrooms make the most out of all of the space. Recently refreshed carpet and paint throughout. Located with quick access to E W.T. Harris Blvd for easy commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. The large backyard and 2 car garage make this a property that will not last long.