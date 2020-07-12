182 Apartments for rent in Farm Pond, Charlotte, NC

Having a convertible to tool around in is nice but it's not necessary in Fish Pond. Charlotte's mass transit system has all kinds of ways to get places from your rental place, including light rail transit, historical trolleys, express shuttles and bus services, with more extensions on the way. Depending on where you hang your hat, walking may be one way to go if you live in one of the many apartment rentals closest to shopping, but Charlotte doesn't rate very high on the national average walk score of 49th of the 50 largest cities in the U.S.