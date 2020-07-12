182 Apartments for rent in Farm Pond, Charlotte, NC
How Much Will it Cost?
Townhouse and apartment rentals in Farm Pond run the gamut from dicey to pricey, but there are lots to choose from so there's something for everybody. Some are within walking distance to shopping and restaurants; others are closer to I-485 and minutes from Uptown and shopping. Some apartment rentals offer a move-in bonus or discount on the first month's rent, so be on the lookout for deals in the area of choice.
When to Start Looking
Start an apartment search here 4-6 weeks before an estimated move-in date. Necessities are going to include proof of employment, rental history, first month's rent and security deposit, and most landlords will want a credit score, too.
Since the Farm Pond neighborhood is in Charlotte, all the good time amenities of the city are within easy reach. The weather is subtropical -- read humid -- with four distinct seasons. It can get cold in the winter and occasionally gets hit by a wayward hurricane. Since the city is 200 miles inland, that's a rarity, but no one told Hurricane Hugo when he dropped by in September of 1989. Farm Pond is a few miles away from the Catawba River and close to several man-made lakes. Water sports are a highlight of the sultry summer months.
While the majority of Charlotte's occupants are employed in the city's financial industry, about 75 percent of all NASCAR employees and drivers live in and around the city. This could be due to the recently built NHRA dragstrip and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Three major professional sports franchises have their home bases here. The Carolina Panthers NFL football team have been residents since 1995. They were followed by the Charlotte Bobcats NBA Basketball team when they were established in 2004. The Charlotte Hounds of MLL Lacrosse fame joined the trio in 2011.
Having a convertible to tool around in is nice but it's not necessary in Fish Pond. Charlotte's mass transit system has all kinds of ways to get places from your rental place, including light rail transit, historical trolleys, express shuttles and bus services, with more extensions on the way. Depending on where you hang your hat, walking may be one way to go if you live in one of the many apartment rentals closest to shopping, but Charlotte doesn't rate very high on the national average walk score of 49th of the 50 largest cities in the U.S.