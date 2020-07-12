Apartment List
182 Apartments for rent in Farm Pond, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 1 at 03:06pm
11 Units Available
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
960 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8213 Wallace Glen Dr
8213 Wallace Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
this beautiful spacious home has 3 bedrooms 3 baths fully functional kitchen and laundry room open Airy Loft and is beautifully decorated with a modern decor theme and its 15 minutes away from anywhere you want to be

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4634 Lawrence Orr Road
4634 Lawrence Orr Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1164 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home right off Hickory Grove and WT Harris! Great little 3 Bedroom 2 full Bath brick home for rent! Heat pump and central a/c, around 1,200 sqft! To view please use the link below: https://rently.
Results within 1 mile of Farm Pond
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6204 Spanish Oak Road
6204 Spanish Oak Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
6204 Spanish Oak Road - This great 2 bedroom, 2 bath semi-detached home is conveniently located on a corner lot convenient to Albemarle Road and E W.T. Harris Blvd just minutes from Uptown. Brand new LVT wood flooring throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7151 Stonington Lane
7151 Stonington Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
Main Level Condo Unit. NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring and freshly painted throughout. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with a large Living Room with vaulted ceiling and a huge Stone Fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Gaynelle Drive
4604 Gaynelle Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1890 sqft
Lots of room in this Two Story / Attached Garage Home, Open Floor Plan w/ 2 Entertaining Spaces: A Formal Living Room AND Family Room that Opens to Kitchen + A Bonus Room off Kitchen that can be used as a Bedroom, Office, or Den + a "Huge" Master

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6119 Windsor Gate Lane
6119 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
All laminate flooring downstairs with a half bath and washer/dryer hook ups. Great room, dining and kitchen open up to a private back yard. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a loft that could be used as second bedroom, owner will partition it off.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6141 Woodthrush Drive
6141 Woodthrush Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
959 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
6429 Windsor Gate Lane
6429 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1072 sqft
This Lovely Townhouse unit features an open floor plan boasting spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own baths. Living room with a cozy fireplace to snuggle around while still getting tons of natural light in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4811 Spring Lake Dr #A
4811 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
4811 Spring Lake Drive #A - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Spring Lake. Main floor unit has great walk out patio. Condo has all new LVP flooring - NO CARPET! Water included, washer/dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7100 E Lakeside Drive
7100 Lakeside Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Grove Park - Completely updated home in quiet East Charlotte community. Home features newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances, new flooring and paint, new baths and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7113 Angela Marie Court
7113 Angela Marie Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1364 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6740 Marlbrook Drive
6740 Marlbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1604 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Wood Laminate Flooring Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
6024 Treetop Ct
6024 Treetop Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
Awesome central location on the east side of Charlotte! Only a short drive to all the excitement in Plaza Midwood and Noda! Only a 15 minute commute to Uptown! Close to shops, dining and recreation including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6911 Lakeside Drive
6911 Lakeside Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1916 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with two living areas, large rooms, private large yard and separate dining room. Located minutes to everything in Charlotte, this home will not last long.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6217 Bandy Drive
6217 Bandy Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1634 sqft
Tenant occupied, available for showings after May 15. Lovely home with large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and nice size bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs and full bath, one with a huge walk in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
6022 Country Walk Dr
6022 Country Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1423 sqft
SINGLE BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 255485 Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8119 Ivy Hollow Dr
8119 Ivy Hollow Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1292 sqft
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home! - Check out this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home, which has been fully remodeled! The home features fresh paint and LVP flooring throughout! Spacious open area with living room leading into the dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6104 Meadow Rose Lane
6104 Meadow Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
6104 Meadow Rose Lane - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in a centrally located neighborhood in Charlotte. Access to shopping. Freshly cleaned Carpets and fresh coat of paint!! Downstairs unit, has double door patio access. NO PETS.
Farm Pond
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Farm Pond

How Much Will it Cost?

Townhouse and apartment rentals in Farm Pond run the gamut from dicey to pricey, but there are lots to choose from so there's something for everybody. Some are within walking distance to shopping and restaurants; others are closer to I-485 and minutes from Uptown and shopping. Some apartment rentals offer a move-in bonus or discount on the first month's rent, so be on the lookout for deals in the area of choice.

When to Start Looking

Start an apartment search here 4-6 weeks before an estimated move-in date. Necessities are going to include proof of employment, rental history, first month's rent and security deposit, and most landlords will want a credit score, too.

Farm Pond Living

Since the Farm Pond neighborhood is in Charlotte, all the good time amenities of the city are within easy reach. The weather is subtropical -- read humid -- with four distinct seasons. It can get cold in the winter and occasionally gets hit by a wayward hurricane. Since the city is 200 miles inland, that's a rarity, but no one told Hurricane Hugo when he dropped by in September of 1989. Farm Pond is a few miles away from the Catawba River and close to several man-made lakes. Water sports are a highlight of the sultry summer months.

While the majority of Charlotte's occupants are employed in the city's financial industry, about 75 percent of all NASCAR employees and drivers live in and around the city. This could be due to the recently built NHRA dragstrip and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Three major professional sports franchises have their home bases here. The Carolina Panthers NFL football team have been residents since 1995. They were followed by the Charlotte Bobcats NBA Basketball team when they were established in 2004. The Charlotte Hounds of MLL Lacrosse fame joined the trio in 2011.

Getting Around

Having a convertible to tool around in is nice but it's not necessary in Fish Pond. Charlotte's mass transit system has all kinds of ways to get places from your rental place, including light rail transit, historical trolleys, express shuttles and bus services, with more extensions on the way. Depending on where you hang your hat, walking may be one way to go if you live in one of the many apartment rentals closest to shopping, but Charlotte doesn't rate very high on the national average walk score of 49th of the 50 largest cities in the U.S.

