Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7533 Coffey Creek Drive

7533 Coffey Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7533 Coffey Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security d

(RLNE4653182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive have any available units?
7533 Coffey Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive have?
Some of 7533 Coffey Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 Coffey Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Coffey Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 Coffey Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7533 Coffey Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7533 Coffey Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 Coffey Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7533 Coffey Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7533 Coffey Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 Coffey Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7533 Coffey Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
