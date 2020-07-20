All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7008 Hidden Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7008 Hidden Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7008 Hidden Creek Drive

7008 Hidden Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7008 Hidden Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,528 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive have any available units?
7008 Hidden Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive have?
Some of 7008 Hidden Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Hidden Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Hidden Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Hidden Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Hidden Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Hidden Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Hidden Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7008 Hidden Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Hidden Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Hidden Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Hidden Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte