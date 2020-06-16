All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6708 Pine Branch Court

6708 Pine Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Pine Branch Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,186 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Pine Branch Court have any available units?
6708 Pine Branch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Pine Branch Court have?
Some of 6708 Pine Branch Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Pine Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Pine Branch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Pine Branch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Pine Branch Court is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Pine Branch Court offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Pine Branch Court offers parking.
Does 6708 Pine Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Pine Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Pine Branch Court have a pool?
No, 6708 Pine Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Pine Branch Court have accessible units?
No, 6708 Pine Branch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Pine Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Pine Branch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
