5834 Bradford Lake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION - RANCH STYLE PATIO HOME/DUPLEX! Modern and upgraded 1-story ranch-style patio home with 1-car garage and LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED. This duplex home has 3 BRs and 2 full baths all on main level and 1300 s.f. of open living area. Gorgeous kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with breakfast bar, 42" soft-close espresso cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator. and double-door pantry. Open floor features luxury vinyl tile through the main living areas. A vaulted ceiling opens up the space in the great room, and a slider door steps out to your own private rear patio. Finished attached one-car garage. Located off W. Sugar Creek Rd. near Nevin Rd.