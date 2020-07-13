Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog grooming area guest suite internet access smoke-free community

Welcome to SouthPark’s newest luxury high rise, The Encore SouthPark. One, two and three bedroom homes featuring handscraped hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler, quartz countertops with granite islands, large windows with solar shades, cararra marble-style showers & contemporary lighting throughout. Everything you need for upscale living. Indulge outdoors in the rooftop resort style pool. If you prefer the comforts of the indoors, our resident lounge boasts a demonstration kitchen, billiards, and plenty of TVs for entertainment.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us today to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.