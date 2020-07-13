All apartments in Charlotte
The Encore SouthPark

6205 Morrison Blvd · (704) 228-7432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive 1/2 Month Free Rent and ask us about Worry Free Leasing! Must Move-in by 7/15/2020.
Location

6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 437 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$3,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1599 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Encore SouthPark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
dog grooming area
guest suite
internet access
smoke-free community
Welcome to SouthPark’s newest luxury high rise, The Encore SouthPark. One, two and three bedroom homes featuring handscraped hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler, quartz countertops with granite islands, large windows with solar shades, cararra marble-style showers & contemporary lighting throughout. Everything you need for upscale living. Indulge outdoors in the rooftop resort style pool. If you prefer the comforts of the indoors, our resident lounge boasts a demonstration kitchen, billiards, and plenty of TVs for entertainment.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us today to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 6-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Encore SouthPark have any available units?
The Encore SouthPark has 23 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Encore SouthPark have?
Some of The Encore SouthPark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Encore SouthPark currently offering any rent specials?
The Encore SouthPark is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1/2 Month Free Rent and ask us about Worry Free Leasing! Must Move-in by 7/15/2020.
Is The Encore SouthPark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Encore SouthPark is pet friendly.
Does The Encore SouthPark offer parking?
Yes, The Encore SouthPark offers parking.
Does The Encore SouthPark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Encore SouthPark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Encore SouthPark have a pool?
Yes, The Encore SouthPark has a pool.
Does The Encore SouthPark have accessible units?
No, The Encore SouthPark does not have accessible units.
Does The Encore SouthPark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Encore SouthPark has units with dishwashers.
