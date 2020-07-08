Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
516 Donatello Avenue
516 Donatello Avenue
516 Donatello Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
516 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
For Lease - The Renaissance - 2 Bed, 2 1/2 bath unit with balcony.
(RLNE2132538)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 Donatello Avenue have any available units?
516 Donatello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 516 Donatello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Donatello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Donatello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 516 Donatello Avenue offer parking?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 516 Donatello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Donatello Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Donatello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Donatello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Donatello Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Donatello Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
