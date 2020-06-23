All apartments in Charlotte
3832 Glory Street

3832 Glory Street · No Longer Available
Location

3832 Glory Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Glory Street have any available units?
3832 Glory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3832 Glory Street currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Glory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Glory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3832 Glory Street is pet friendly.
Does 3832 Glory Street offer parking?
No, 3832 Glory Street does not offer parking.
Does 3832 Glory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Glory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Glory Street have a pool?
No, 3832 Glory Street does not have a pool.
Does 3832 Glory Street have accessible units?
No, 3832 Glory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Glory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 Glory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3832 Glory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3832 Glory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
