Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse community garden concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access

Where comfort meets convenience—right at your front door.

Welcome to The Apartments at Blakeney, the hottest living space in Charlotte, NC. Our exciting Ballantyne location puts you walking distance to the Shops at Blakeney: a top locale for all it has to eat, buy and do. Indulge in dinner (and dessert!), then browse your every want and need at Target, HomeGoods/Marshalls and more. As the weather heats up, so will your weekends as you dance to live music beneath the stars.



After all, heading out is that much sweeter when home is steps away. Especially when “home” comes with such inviting features—from a crackling outdoor fireplace, to a private walk-up whisking you back in.



For those moments work (unfortunately) wins over play, our community is just two miles south of I-485 and 20 miles south of downtown Charlotte. Treat yourself to the Apartments at Blakeney, where the warmth of home and a well-placed location are yours to soak in each day.