/
/
/
sugaw creek
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
369 Apartments for rent in Sugaw Creek, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 01:53 PM
9 Units Available
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,169
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
457 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
977 sqft
Modern, urban apartment living at its very best! Amaze Apartments have been designed for the discerning professional looking to live in this creative neighborhood.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3958 Damask Drive
3958 Damask Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1638 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home resides in the highly sought after Village of Rosedale community! The open floor plan provides easy access to the living and dining room.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Ligustrum St.
600 Ligustrum St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
750 sqft
Cute renovated duplex in North Charlotte! - Completely renovated duplex in North Charlotte. Unit has all new kitchen and bathroom, refinished floors and fresh paint. A great deal! *Washer/Dryer connection on rear porch in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Sugaw Creek
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
263 Units Available
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
17 Units Available
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,068
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1154 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
61 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1412 sqft
*Pricing starting at $1,199.00 with a 12 – 15 month lease term on all floor plans*“Look and lease” within 48 hours and receive one month FREE RENT and with a 12 – 15 month lease term. First 5 Applicants to apply will also receive a tech pack.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,026
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
3 Units Available
The Davy
514 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nineteen modern apartments occupy this spacious, pet-friendly community. Open and loft-style units have high ceilings and dual-flush water closets. Bike racks, private balconies, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking distance of Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$730
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
855 sqft
Enjoy outdoor community amenities, including a soccer court and relaxing swimming pool. Each unit includes an air conditioner and a dishwasher for comfort and convenience. Near I-85 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
72 Units Available
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1074 sqft
New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
2 Units Available
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Conveniently located between UNCC and uptown Charlotte with convenient access to I-85 and I-77. Homes have spacious interiors, bright light, large closets and open layouts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Arden
3306 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
429 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to all the action, just two blocks from Charlotte's artistic NoDa neighborhood. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private patios. Pet-friendly complex with on-site recycling and controlled access.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 Herrin Ave
1111 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390 Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment in this quiet 4 unit complex of 2 duplexes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1212 Mt. Kisco
1212 Mount Kisco Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1697 sqft
House for Rent - Beautiful split level home EVERYTHING is brand new. Newly renovated with high end finish. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, freshly painted.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
633 Raphael Place
633 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment is located in the NoDa area! This multi-level unit provides sufficient space and multi-level heating/cooling throughout the home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7020 Somerset Springs Dr
7020 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
7020 Somerset Springs - 2 bedroom 1.5 baths with washer/dryer. Large rooms. Excellent Property (RLNE5902853)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
721 Norris Avenue
721 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow near NoDa - Subdivision: Graham Heights Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Parking: Driveway Year Built: 1944 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air Schools: Druid Hills Elem.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 Norris Ave
1521 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
652 sqft
1521 Norris Ave Available 08/17/20 Ranch Style Home - Showings will begin 8/10 Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath, all brick home. Central heat and air . Located close to Graham and Statesville Rd. Easy access to public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2013 Union Street
2013 Union Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 Bedroom Duplex in Villa Heights - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with refinished hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops and a refinished tub! Close to many restaurants, shopping centers and nightlife.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2610 Double Oaks Road
2610 Double Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2255 sqft
2610 Double Oaks Road - Beautiful and spacious craftsman style home in popular Brightwalk neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout, bright, modern kitchen designed for entertaining, dining and living space opening to a screened in porch and cobble
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1231 East Thirty-fifth Street Unit C
1231 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
1 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This is one of 3 units in a historic house on the edge of the NoDa Arts District. This is a great way to be close to all stores and restaurants that this area offers without the high NoDa rental rates.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
539 Donatello Ave
539 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1006 sqft
COMING SOON....Great NoDa two-level two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the center of it all. Living room open to kitchen with light-colored hardwoods throughout the main level. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCKannapolis, NCPineville, NCBelmont, NC