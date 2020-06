Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful two bedroom, two bath end unit in The Renaissance with granite countertops, SS refrigerator, w/d and carpet throughout. Neutral paint color shows off this bright and open floor plan with master bedroom upstairs and second bedroom, full bath and oversized closet downstairs. Walk to all that NODA has to offer or just enjoy a quiet evening in this well maintained condo.