The Nook features 24 "Niche" apartments in the alive and eclectic Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Located at 1421 Central Avenue, near the corner of Central and Pecan Avenues, this brand new four story building offers amazing views of Uptown Charlotte from every apartment. The Nook features one and two bedrooms apartments, ranging from 580 square-foot studio homes to 1,050 square foot two-bedroom apartments. The Nook offers ground floor retail, covered parking, car charging stations, access control into the building and an elevator for your comfort. Residents will appreciate the proximity to some of Charlotte's most loved restaurants, bars and shops in a thriving community filled with history, culture, and style. If you're looking for a fresh, modern apartment in a vibrant and walkable neighborhood, look no further than The Nook.