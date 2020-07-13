All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
The Nook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Nook

1421 Central Ave · (704) 253-8977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 614-407 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 614-205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 614-207 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Nook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Nook features 24 "Niche" apartments in the alive and eclectic Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Located at 1421 Central Avenue, near the corner of Central and Pecan Avenues, this brand new four story building offers amazing views of Uptown Charlotte from every apartment. The Nook features one and two bedrooms apartments, ranging from 580 square-foot studio homes to 1,050 square foot two-bedroom apartments. The Nook offers ground floor retail, covered parking, car charging stations, access control into the building and an elevator for your comfort. Residents will appreciate the proximity to some of Charlotte's most loved restaurants, bars and shops in a thriving community filled with history, culture, and style. If you're looking for a fresh, modern apartment in a vibrant and walkable neighborhood, look no further than The Nook.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Nook have any available units?
The Nook has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Nook have?
Some of The Nook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Nook currently offering any rent specials?
The Nook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Nook pet-friendly?
Yes, The Nook is pet friendly.
Does The Nook offer parking?
Yes, The Nook offers parking.
Does The Nook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Nook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Nook have a pool?
No, The Nook does not have a pool.
Does The Nook have accessible units?
No, The Nook does not have accessible units.
Does The Nook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Nook has units with dishwashers.
