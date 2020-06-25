3439 Hornets Nest Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready townhome in desirable Bryant Park! Great open layout, neutral paint, pristine carpet and gleaming hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, tile back splash, white cabinets and a large center island. Tons of storage. Washer/dryer included. Generous master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand alone shower with tile surround. Loft area. Full attic. Finished garage. Relax on the spacious deck! Cul de sac location. Close to Uptown, shops, restaurants, and interstates!