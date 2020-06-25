All apartments in Charlotte
3439 Hornets Nest Way
3439 Hornets Nest Way

3439 Hornets Nest Way · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Hornets Nest Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready townhome in desirable Bryant Park! Great open layout, neutral paint, pristine carpet and gleaming hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, tile back splash, white cabinets and a large center island. Tons of storage. Washer/dryer included. Generous master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand alone shower with tile surround. Loft area. Full attic. Finished garage. Relax on the spacious deck! Cul de sac location. Close to Uptown, shops, restaurants, and interstates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Hornets Nest Way have any available units?
3439 Hornets Nest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Hornets Nest Way have?
Some of 3439 Hornets Nest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Hornets Nest Way currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Hornets Nest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Hornets Nest Way pet-friendly?
No, 3439 Hornets Nest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3439 Hornets Nest Way offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Hornets Nest Way offers parking.
Does 3439 Hornets Nest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Hornets Nest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Hornets Nest Way have a pool?
No, 3439 Hornets Nest Way does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Hornets Nest Way have accessible units?
No, 3439 Hornets Nest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Hornets Nest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Hornets Nest Way has units with dishwashers.
