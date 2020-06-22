All apartments in Charlotte
3409 Eastway Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

3409 Eastway Drive

3409 Eastway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Commonwealth - Completely remodeled brick ranch 10 min. from Uptown! Easy Access to 74 & Cotswold. Must See!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Eastway Drive have any available units?
3409 Eastway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Eastway Drive have?
Some of 3409 Eastway Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Eastway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Eastway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Eastway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Eastway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3409 Eastway Drive offer parking?
No, 3409 Eastway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Eastway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Eastway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Eastway Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Eastway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Eastway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Eastway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Eastway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Eastway Drive has units with dishwashers.
