3327 Woodleaf Road

3327 Woodleaf Road
Location

3327 Woodleaf Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LAWN CARE included. Darby Acres is 6 miles from Uptown Charlotte, and minutes away from the thriving Central Avenue corridor & NODA. Fenced backyard, storage shed, large shaded lot & established neighborhood. Fireplace not functional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Woodleaf Road have any available units?
3327 Woodleaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 Woodleaf Road have?
Some of 3327 Woodleaf Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Woodleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Woodleaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Woodleaf Road pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Woodleaf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3327 Woodleaf Road offer parking?
No, 3327 Woodleaf Road does not offer parking.
Does 3327 Woodleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 Woodleaf Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Woodleaf Road have a pool?
No, 3327 Woodleaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Woodleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 3327 Woodleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Woodleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 Woodleaf Road has units with dishwashers.

