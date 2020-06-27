All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
3212 Margellina Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

3212 Margellina Drive

3212 Margellina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Margellina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-Maintained Ground Level Unit in Great South Park Location! Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Margellina Drive have any available units?
3212 Margellina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Margellina Drive have?
Some of 3212 Margellina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Margellina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Margellina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Margellina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Margellina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive offer parking?
No, 3212 Margellina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Margellina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Margellina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Margellina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Margellina Drive has units with dishwashers.
