Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3212 Margellina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3212 Margellina Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3212 Margellina Drive
3212 Margellina Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3212 Margellina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-Maintained Ground Level Unit in Great South Park Location! Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have any available units?
3212 Margellina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3212 Margellina Drive have?
Some of 3212 Margellina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3212 Margellina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Margellina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Margellina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Margellina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive offer parking?
No, 3212 Margellina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Margellina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Margellina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Margellina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Margellina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Margellina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte