closeburn glenkirk
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
343 Apartments for rent in Closeburn - Glenkirk, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
939 sqft
Welcome home to Beacon Hill, an apartment complex with a big heart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nestled in a perfect south Charlotte location, Beacon Hill Apartments is close to I-77, the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and great shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4541 Wedgewood Drive
4541 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1669 sqft
4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Wensley Drive
2220 Wensley Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
2220 Wensley Drive-CB - Located in South Charlotte close to Park Road is this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home in Montclaire.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Cranford Drive
4027 Cranford Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1389 sqft
Updated throughout and ready for move-in! 1st Floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/office area is conveniently located to Park Rd Shopping Center as well as SouthPark Mall. New Laminate Wood flooring, New Paint, New Fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
822 Faircrest Drive
822 Faircrest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1544 sqft
Classic 3BR, 2BA all brick ranch with carport. 1.5 miles to Southpark Mall on quiet, non cut-thru street. Beautifully refinished hardwoods and newly painted. Totally remodeled kitchen, open to dining room/den.
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
5727 Farmbrook Drive
5727 Farmbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Updated 4 bed / 2.5 bath with open floor plan. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. New oversized windows let in so much natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and tile flooring. Large mudroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5425 Closeburn Rd Apt 314
5425 Closeburn Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
1011 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
Results within 1 mile of Closeburn - Glenkirk
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,213
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$903
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
158 Units Available
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1591 sqft
Discover Element SouthPark. This brand new community delivers a wide selection of great amenities including convenient on-site parking options, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
149 Units Available
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
139 Units Available
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1168 sqft
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
201 Units Available
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
Verified
Last updated August 20 at 01:07am
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
547 E. Woodlawn Road
547 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
547 Woodlawn Rd - Woodlawn 2BR/1BT. Minutes to Uptown, SouthEnd, Parking Rd Shopping Center & SouthPark. Beautiful hardwood floors! Sleek Kitchen/Bar, Laundry connections, Gas Heat, Central Air. Built in 1953. Approx 950 sqft. (RLNE5925950)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B
307 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 15018 Right by Myers Park! GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA townhouse. $1,295 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. Available August 1st.
