Charlotte
Find more places like 3140 Shenandoah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Charlotte, NC
/
3140 Shenandoah Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3140 Shenandoah Avenue
3140 Shenandoah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3140 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Private lot with access to Independence Freeway. Close to Uptown and Plaza/Midwood. Short drive to shopping, retail and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue have any available units?
3140 Shenandoah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue have?
Some of 3140 Shenandoah Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3140 Shenandoah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Shenandoah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Shenandoah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Shenandoah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Shenandoah Avenue offers parking.
Does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Shenandoah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue have a pool?
No, 3140 Shenandoah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3140 Shenandoah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Shenandoah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Shenandoah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
