370 Apartments for rent in Briarcreek - Woodland, Charlotte, NC
First of all, let's start with the good news. Charlotte has a reputation for being an great city to live in, and Briarcreek-Woodland is no exception to that rule. You shouldn't have too much trouble finding property rentals within your tastes, unless you have unusually high standards. You don't have to settle for any old slum, but try not to let tiny details put you off an otherwise perfect pad.
The usual rules apply when moving to Charlotte. Be nice to your potential landlords. We don't mean you have to bake cookies and do their laundry (although that probably wouldn't hurt!), just that you should make their lives easier by having all your documentation (ID, proof of income, credit history and references) ready to present when you go on your apartment search in Briarcreek-Woodland.
Briarcreek-Woodland isn't a particularly big neighborhood, so it doesn't matter too much where in the 'hood you decide to live in. The selection of restaurants and shops differs a little from place to place, but as long as you don't stuff yourself so full you can't walk a few blocks home (who are we kidding; everyone drives here), you'll be fine.
Southern Briarcreek-Woodland: The southern edge is close to Independence Boulevard, which could mean a slightly shorter trip to join the traffic on the expressway but also increases the chance of your beauty sleep being bothered by noise. Our advice? Visit that seemingly perfect two-bedroom apartment for rent before you sign on the dotted line and see whether or not your ears are being battered by noise.
Northeastern Briarcreek-Woodland: The northeastern part of the neighborhood is home to a wide range of places to shop and eat, from the ubiquitous McD's and Pizza Hut to Italian restaurants serving great pasta and pizza. In fact, pizza is a common theme in this part of town, with at least four different places to fill your belly, whether you prefer pepperoni, spicy chicken or pineapple (yes, we know pineapple on pizza is a controversial subject).
Northwestern Briarcreek-Woodland: How about the northwest part of Briarcreek-Woodland? Yup, that end of town has its own selection of eateries to tempt you off that diet. There's a smattering of Chinese cuisine here, so whether you are looking for dim sum or noodles, your cravings could soon be sated. Let's not worry about the calories, huh?
After all that delicious dining, you'll need to burn off a few calories. Briarcreek-Woodland doesn't have a lot of open green space within its boundaries, but Veterans Park isn't far away. There's plenty of space there to run and play, as well as plenty of public benches for when you need to sit down and rest your tired legs. Let's be honest though, serious hikers aren't going to be satisfied with a quick stroll around Briarcreek-Woodland's tree-lined streets. They'll need to head over to the other side of the city to visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center. As well as plenty of trails in beautiful surroundings, there is also the opportunity to go rafting or kayaking on the Catawba River.
So... what else do you need to know before you move to this side of Charlotte? Before you hand in your notice to your current landlord and start looking for a one-bedroom apartment for rent in Briarcreek-Woodland, you should know one more thing; although Charlotte does have a public transportation system, it's also one of the most car-oriented cities in the U.S. That means that your neighbors might think you're a little bit odd for waiting at the bus stop while they cruise past in their big, comfortable cars. But chances are they'll still give you a warm welcome.