Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
briarcreek woodland
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM

370 Apartments for rent in Briarcreek - Woodland, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
17 Units Available
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1922 sqft
Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3164 Central Avenue
3164 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo conveniently located on Central Avenue, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, laundry hookups, breakfast bar and walk in closets. Kitchen features a ceiling fan and pantry. Balcony off the living room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 Green Oaks Lane
1207 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
926 sqft
Location Location!!Walk to Plaza Midwood & all it has to offer! Located in popular Commonwealth neighborhood;One of Charlotte's most desirable and fastest growing areas.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I
1344 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
886 sqft
1344 Green Oaks Lane, Unit I-CB - This great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo is located in the sought after Williamsburg On Commonwealth Community. Kitchen has nice stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 05:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 Green Oaks Lane
1330 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
LOCATION! Conveniently located to Plaza Midwood, breweries, restaurants, shops and Bojangles Coliseum. This end unit includes the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Its open floor plan leads out to the back enclosed patio for some privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Briarcreek - Woodland
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1086 sqft
This luxury community is in the heart of it all. Each home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site rooftop access, resident culture brewery, fitness center and cycling classes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
35 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,219
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Verified

1 of 134

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
126 Units Available
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,079
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1100 sqft
Welcome to Wendover Gardens Apartments in East Charlotte, North Carolina, and proudly managed by Wellington Advisors. Our team of professional leasing staff is excited to show you around. Give us a call or stop by today!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,185
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1186 sqft
Boutique apartment community with on-site dining, retail and groceries. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, keyless entry and fireplace with lounge seating.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Located near two dozen restaurants and shops. A smaller community with a natural surrounding. Modern interiors with ample storage, stacked washer and dryer in-unit, and beautiful views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
932 Hickory Nut Street
932 Hickory Nut Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community! - Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community. Conveniently located by Monroe & Wendover near Uptown. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Nancy Dr
1115 Nancy Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
1115 Nancy Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri-level minutes to uptown with huge backyard - Available 8.1.20 Shade trees surround this older tri-level close to uptown between Monroe and Randolph Rd off Craig.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2227 Olde Chantilly Ct
2227 Olde Chantilly Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
2227 Olde Chantilly Ct Available 09/08/20 Great Ranch Home in Chantilly - Great ranch home located in highly desirable Chantilly. Hardwood floors in living room, spacious bedrooms with great closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4734 Doris Avenue
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Oakhurst-Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath Craftsman-style Bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 Mcalway Rd
1100 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,500
1393 sqft
For lease - Former beauty salon. 900 sq feet with lots of road frontage on McAlway. Plenty of parking, fenced in front of business, at least 6 individual cutting stations, space for hair dryers.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2406 Shenandoah Ave
2406 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Heart of Chantilly! On a quiet street.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2512 Weddington Avenue
2512 Weddington Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1216 sqft
Call community directly mention MLS marketing to receive special if any 704-372-7844. Of all the scenes in one's lifetime, the parts where luxury and style come together in a singular time and place are truly extraordinary.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1034 Norland Road
1034 Norland Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch located in Eastway Park! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, one car carport.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
638 Raya Court
638 Raya Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1668 sqft
Townhouse For Rent in the Elizabeth Court Complex. Great location in Elizabeth/Chantilly Area close to Downtown Charlotte. This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom 3 story townhome offers an open floor plan on the main level with a large kitchen and island.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2608 E 5th Street
2608 East 5th Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1025 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Elizabeth on E 5th Street just off of E 7th Street.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4501 Central Ave - 8
4501 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Free Cable and WIFI!!!!! Monthly Lease

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 Mcclintock Road
2116 Mcclintock Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
973 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of Plaza Midwood this amazing loft style condominium overlooks the Plaza Midwood neighborhood with easy access to Harris Teeter, restaurants, pubs and shopping plus all Plaza Midwood has to offer.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3501 E Independence Blv - 2205
3501 East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,025
280 sqft
Independence Place of Charlotte. Month-to-Month Rental Agreement / All Utilities $950 for this Premium Unit. Perfect for someone relocating to the area, traveling professionals, or someone who wants a safe, clean and convenient living environment.
Briarcreek - Woodland
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Briarcreek-Woodland

First of all, let's start with the good news. Charlotte has a reputation for being an great city to live in, and Briarcreek-Woodland is no exception to that rule. You shouldn't have too much trouble finding property rentals within your tastes, unless you have unusually high standards. You don't have to settle for any old slum, but try not to let tiny details put you off an otherwise perfect pad.

The usual rules apply when moving to Charlotte. Be nice to your potential landlords. We don't mean you have to bake cookies and do their laundry (although that probably wouldn't hurt!), just that you should make their lives easier by having all your documentation (ID, proof of income, credit history and references) ready to present when you go on your apartment search in Briarcreek-Woodland.

Neighborhoods in Briarcreek-Woodland

Briarcreek-Woodland isn't a particularly big neighborhood, so it doesn't matter too much where in the 'hood you decide to live in. The selection of restaurants and shops differs a little from place to place, but as long as you don't stuff yourself so full you can't walk a few blocks home (who are we kidding; everyone drives here), you'll be fine.

Southern Briarcreek-Woodland: The southern edge is close to Independence Boulevard, which could mean a slightly shorter trip to join the traffic on the expressway but also increases the chance of your beauty sleep being bothered by noise. Our advice? Visit that seemingly perfect two-bedroom apartment for rent before you sign on the dotted line and see whether or not your ears are being battered by noise.

Northeastern Briarcreek-Woodland: The northeastern part of the neighborhood is home to a wide range of places to shop and eat, from the ubiquitous McD's and Pizza Hut to Italian restaurants serving great pasta and pizza. In fact, pizza is a common theme in this part of town, with at least four different places to fill your belly, whether you prefer pepperoni, spicy chicken or pineapple (yes, we know pineapple on pizza is a controversial subject).

Northwestern Briarcreek-Woodland: How about the northwest part of Briarcreek-Woodland? Yup, that end of town has its own selection of eateries to tempt you off that diet. There's a smattering of Chinese cuisine here, so whether you are looking for dim sum or noodles, your cravings could soon be sated. Let's not worry about the calories, huh?

Living in Briarcreek-Woodland

After all that delicious dining, you'll need to burn off a few calories. Briarcreek-Woodland doesn't have a lot of open green space within its boundaries, but Veterans Park isn't far away. There's plenty of space there to run and play, as well as plenty of public benches for when you need to sit down and rest your tired legs. Let's be honest though, serious hikers aren't going to be satisfied with a quick stroll around Briarcreek-Woodland's tree-lined streets. They'll need to head over to the other side of the city to visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center. As well as plenty of trails in beautiful surroundings, there is also the opportunity to go rafting or kayaking on the Catawba River.

So... what else do you need to know before you move to this side of Charlotte? Before you hand in your notice to your current landlord and start looking for a one-bedroom apartment for rent in Briarcreek-Woodland, you should know one more thing; although Charlotte does have a public transportation system, it's also one of the most car-oriented cities in the U.S. That means that your neighbors might think you're a little bit odd for waiting at the bus stop while they cruise past in their big, comfortable cars. But chances are they'll still give you a warm welcome.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCPineville, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC
Kannapolis, NCBelmont, NCTega Cay, SCWestport, NCDenver, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCAlbemarle, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

East ForestHidden ValleyFourth Ward
Myers ParkElizabethFoxcroft
DilworthMadison Park

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College