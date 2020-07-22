370 Apartments for rent in Briarcreek - Woodland, Charlotte, NC

After all that delicious dining, you'll need to burn off a few calories. Briarcreek-Woodland doesn't have a lot of open green space within its boundaries, but Veterans Park isn't far away. There's plenty of space there to run and play, as well as plenty of public benches for when you need to sit down and rest your tired legs. Let's be honest though, serious hikers aren't going to be satisfied with a quick stroll around Briarcreek-Woodland's tree-lined streets. They'll need to head over to the other side of the city to visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center. As well as plenty of trails in beautiful surroundings, there is also the opportunity to go rafting or kayaking on the Catawba River.

So... what else do you need to know before you move to this side of Charlotte? Before you hand in your notice to your current landlord and start looking for a one-bedroom apartment for rent in Briarcreek-Woodland, you should know one more thing; although Charlotte does have a public transportation system, it's also one of the most car-oriented cities in the U.S. That means that your neighbors might think you're a little bit odd for waiting at the bus stop while they cruise past in their big, comfortable cars. But chances are they'll still give you a warm welcome.