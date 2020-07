Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service yoga on-site laundry coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments game room pool table smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. If you want an upscale life in the middle of it all, Circa Uptown is calling your name. When you choose this upscale apartment community in Uptown Charlotte, not only will you be surrounded by the city's sports scene, you will be a part of the team. With remarkable stadium and breathtaking skyline views, Circa Uptown offers a viewpoint unlike any other. Modern, sleek and buzzing with energy, all of our apartment homes are beautifully designed, well appointed and extremely comfortable. With a host of luxurious amenities at your service, you can tailor your experience to fit your lifestyle. At Circa Uptown, you'll enjoy inspired kitchens with quartz counter-tops and glass tile backsplash, spacious layouts with 10 ft. ceilings, and an unrivaled amenity package featuring an aqua lounge, pet spa and bike workshop.