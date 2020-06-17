Rent Calculator
3125 Windstream Court
3125 Windstream Court
3125 Windstream Court
·
3125 Windstream Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great corner lot with fenced in back yard. Great natural light. Spacious floor plan on main.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 Windstream Court have any available units?
3125 Windstream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3125 Windstream Court have?
Some of 3125 Windstream Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3125 Windstream Court currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Windstream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Windstream Court pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Windstream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3125 Windstream Court offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Windstream Court offers parking.
Does 3125 Windstream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Windstream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Windstream Court have a pool?
No, 3125 Windstream Court does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Windstream Court have accessible units?
No, 3125 Windstream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Windstream Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Windstream Court has units with dishwashers.
