seven eagles
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
247 Apartments for rent in Seven Eagles, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9905 Chimney Corner Ct
9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Eagles
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
5 Units Available
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1018 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Quail Hollow Country Club, south of downtown Charlotte. Finishes include granite counters and hardwood flooring. Amenities in this pet-friendly complex include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1660 sqft
This stunning community features custom features throughout and is minutes from area attractions, restaurants, and shops. These spacious homes offer 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and formal dining rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1109 sqft
Located close to I-77 and I-485 and just minutes from downtown Charlotte and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this well-landscaped property maintains a dog park and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments and townhouses available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 7.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining area’s. New carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7209 Quail Meadow Ln
7209 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
Don't miss out! SUPER LOCATION! 3 miles from South Park. Close access to I485, Light rail, and Ballantyne. Spacious open floor plan. Peaceful setting. 2 Community pools, 3 ponds, tennis courts and club house.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Birnen Drive
2501 Birnen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1137 sqft
This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2434 Dryden Lane
2434 Dryden Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1410 sqft
Beautiful Executive Ranch style home near Quail Hollow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a garage.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
11115 Harrowfield Road
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2511 Dalston Lane
2511 Dalston Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1363 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12200 Rock Canyon Dr
12200 Rock Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1753 sqft
Available Now!! Contemporary Home near Carmel Rd - Spacious 2-story home is located in the well-maintained McAlpine neighborhood. Large yard and deck. 2 car garage. Loft overlooking large living room with wood burning stove.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6782 Vlosi Drive
6782 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Carmel Heights - Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Carmel Heights. Both bedrooms are large. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walkin closet. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886270)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Oldenburg Drive
2301 Oldenburg Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1193 sqft
2301 Oldenburg Drive-ELT-CB - Located in South Charlotte is a 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and open kitchen features white cabinets and appliances, which will include a refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6628 Bunker Hill Circle
6628 Bunker Hill Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
Olde Georgetowne - Lovely townhome in South Park area. Spacious floorplan, kitchen with great cabinet space and all appliances. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court
9230 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court Available 08/01/20 9230 N Vicksburg Park Court - Adorable fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome in Park Walk.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9254 Kings Canyon Drive
9254 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Great 2 bed/ 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceiling, balcony, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom with lots of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
11018 Running Ridge Road
11018 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
First floor, condominium located just off of Carmel & 51. Open living area, with access to private patio. See through bar into the kitchen and all kitchen appliances are included. Stackable size Washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
7026 Quail Hill Rd
7026 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located between Southpark and Ballantyne on Park Road.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6901 Carmel Road
6901 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1398 sqft
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops,
