Charlotte, NC
3032 Leroy Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 1
3032 Leroy Street
3032 Leroy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3032 Leroy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5633151)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3032 Leroy Street have any available units?
3032 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3032 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Leroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3032 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3032 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 3032 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3032 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 3032 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 3032 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
