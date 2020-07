Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging 24hr concierge gym parking pool bike storage key fob access garage bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit game room internet access nest technology yoga

Brilliantly Uptown, Beautifully Upscale: Located amidst the top 43 floors of Charlotte’s prestigious Mint Museum, Museum Tower is a vibrant mecca inside the heartbeat of Uptown Charlotte- surrounded by the unbeatable electricity of top corporations, world renowned dining, trendy boutiques, and cultural destinations just steps away. With its architecturally distinctive tower, Museum Tower’s thoughtfully curated apartments and diversified amenities allow for residents to be immersed in a world of authentic, contemporary glamour. If you aspire for a lifestyle that towers above the rest, we invite you to step inside.