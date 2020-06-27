All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:03 PM

2510 Cranbrook Lane

2510 Cranbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Cranbrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Condo Available immediately at The Villages of Eastover Glen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane have any available units?
2510 Cranbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2510 Cranbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Cranbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Cranbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Cranbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Cranbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Cranbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Cranbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2510 Cranbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Cranbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Cranbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Cranbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
