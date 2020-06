Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Just minutes to Uptown! Awesome Duplex ready for you to call home now! Adorable home with 2 bedrooms & a loft upstairs. Great Room, Dining Room and Large Kitchen. Gorgeous original hardwood floors! Near Plaza Midwood, NoDa and Uptown. Large Corner lot, well insulated, large windows! Huge Front porch and private deck in rear. Water and Yard maintenance is included. This is a must see! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!