Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2327 Sharon Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2327 Sharon Road

2327 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

parking
piano room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
piano room
internet access
The rent is monthly $1750.00 , some utilities* are included in the rent. Our house is great for a small family with max. 2 kids, or max. 2 responsible persons, cat/dog are welcomed. The house has a fenced back yard, it is located in a save and friendly environment. The piano room can be used as an office, or may also be used to set up very few own furnitures for special needs. The house is furnished, clean and full functioning. There is no garage, but a parking space for max. 2 cars on our property.
The rent is $1750.00, *included in the rent are the basic garden maintains, high speed internet, TV and water.
Not included in the rent are gas and electricity.
Our house is available up from July, minimum renting are 3 months, it can be extended eventually to 10-12 months! By signing the contract 2 months rent are requested in advance, and before moving in, a $1000.00
securety deposit. If interested, please describe your situation with name and your phone number where and when I can reach you.
Important note:
Before contacting us, confirm that you have well red all conditions.
If possible, check the location via Google Map:
Charlotte 28207, Sharon Road between Westminster Place and Chilton Place.

Thank you
Nina G.W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Sharon Road have any available units?
2327 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Sharon Road have?
Some of 2327 Sharon Road's amenities include parking, piano room, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2327 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Sharon Road offers parking.
Does 2327 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Sharon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 2327 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 2327 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Sharon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
