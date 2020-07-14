Amenities
At Mallard Creek Apartments, located in Charlotte, NC, we offer our residents a resort-style living experiences within quiet, peaceful, uncomplicated surroundings and unbeatable proximity to University of North Carolina at Charlotte and University Research Park. Relax, recharge, and revitalize your life in our newly renovated one and two bedroom layouts with stunning interior upgrades that feature spacious roommate style floor plans, custom cabinetry, faux granite countertops with black appliances, and washer and dryer connections. Every well-designed detail allows our community to be the kind of place you will love when you are home and miss when you are away.With quick access to I-85, I-77, I-485, US Route 29, US Route 49 and Harris Boulevard your new home is located minutes from some of Charlotte's premier shopping and entertainment areas such as Northlake Mall, Concord Mills, and PNC Music Pavilion. The University Research Park is just around the corner with employers such as Wells