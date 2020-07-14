All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Mallard Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Mallard Creek

420 Michelle Linnea Dr · (833) 794-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Charlotte
Location

420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 407-09 · Avail. Sep 24

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 407-07 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301-01 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 300-02 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 309-03 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
At Mallard Creek Apartments, located in Charlotte, NC, we offer our residents a resort-style living experiences within quiet, peaceful, uncomplicated surroundings and unbeatable proximity to University of North Carolina at Charlotte and University Research Park. Relax, recharge, and revitalize your life in our newly renovated one and two bedroom layouts with stunning interior upgrades that feature spacious roommate style floor plans, custom cabinetry, faux granite countertops with black appliances, and washer and dryer connections. Every well-designed detail allows our community to be the kind of place you will love when you are home and miss when you are away.With quick access to I-85, I-77, I-485, US Route 29, US Route 49 and Harris Boulevard your new home is located minutes from some of Charlotte's premier shopping and entertainment areas such as Northlake Mall, Concord Mills, and PNC Music Pavilion. The University Research Park is just around the corner with employers such as Wells

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee: $400 for first pet, $200 for second pet.
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Located on Patios'.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mallard Creek have any available units?
Mallard Creek has 7 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Mallard Creek have?
Some of Mallard Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard Creek is pet friendly.
Does Mallard Creek offer parking?
Yes, Mallard Creek offers parking.
Does Mallard Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mallard Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard Creek have a pool?
Yes, Mallard Creek has a pool.
Does Mallard Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Mallard Creek has accessible units.
Does Mallard Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard Creek has units with dishwashers.

