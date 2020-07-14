Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym accessible parking pool on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

At Mallard Creek Apartments, located in Charlotte, NC, we offer our residents a resort-style living experiences within quiet, peaceful, uncomplicated surroundings and unbeatable proximity to University of North Carolina at Charlotte and University Research Park. Relax, recharge, and revitalize your life in our newly renovated one and two bedroom layouts with stunning interior upgrades that feature spacious roommate style floor plans, custom cabinetry, faux granite countertops with black appliances, and washer and dryer connections. Every well-designed detail allows our community to be the kind of place you will love when you are home and miss when you are away.With quick access to I-85, I-77, I-485, US Route 29, US Route 49 and Harris Boulevard your new home is located minutes from some of Charlotte's premier shopping and entertainment areas such as Northlake Mall, Concord Mills, and PNC Music Pavilion. The University Research Park is just around the corner with employers such as Wells