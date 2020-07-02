Rent Calculator
2101 St John St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2101 St John St
2101 Saint John Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2101 Saint John Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2101 St John St have any available units?
2101 St John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2101 St John St currently offering any rent specials?
2101 St John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 St John St pet-friendly?
No, 2101 St John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2101 St John St offer parking?
No, 2101 St John St does not offer parking.
Does 2101 St John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 St John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 St John St have a pool?
No, 2101 St John St does not have a pool.
Does 2101 St John St have accessible units?
No, 2101 St John St does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 St John St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 St John St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 St John St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 St John St does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
