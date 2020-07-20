Rent Calculator
1914 Yaupon Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1914 Yaupon Rd
1914 Yaupon Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1914 Yaupon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215
Newell
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home for Rent University/UNCC - 4/2.5- Charlotte - Property Id: 93939
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93939
Property Id 93939
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4617465)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 Yaupon Rd have any available units?
1914 Yaupon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1914 Yaupon Rd have?
Some of 1914 Yaupon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1914 Yaupon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Yaupon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Yaupon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Yaupon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1914 Yaupon Rd offer parking?
No, 1914 Yaupon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Yaupon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Yaupon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Yaupon Rd have a pool?
No, 1914 Yaupon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Yaupon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1914 Yaupon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Yaupon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Yaupon Rd has units with dishwashers.
