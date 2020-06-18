Rent Calculator
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 10
1829 Cathey Rd
1829 Cathey Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1829 Cathey Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute Ranch - Come and take a look at this cute ranch. Every room its unique and it is located close to i485. Reduce your commute and live in the house of your dreams.
For Showings please contact Angel Juan 786-683-4118.
(RLNE5553893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1829 Cathey Rd have any available units?
1829 Cathey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1829 Cathey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Cathey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Cathey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1829 Cathey Rd offer parking?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Cathey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Cathey Rd have a pool?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Cathey Rd have accessible units?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Cathey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Cathey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Cathey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
