1230 Roanoke Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3 Bedroom in Eastway Park - Tucked back in the tree lines of Eastway Park you will find a nice renovated 3 bedroom with an extra bonus room/office. Recently remodeled eat-in-kitchen with custom countertops and bar with shiplap finish. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Cabinetry, sink finish off this well-designed cooking space. Spacious living room with hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and large tinted front window. Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and tile. Screened in porch overlooking fenced in the back yard. Stackable Washer/Dryer included. Pets Conditional.



(RLNE5131335)