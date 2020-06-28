All apartments in Charlotte
1230 Roanoke Ave
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

1230 Roanoke Ave

1230 Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Roanoke Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom in Eastway Park - Tucked back in the tree lines of Eastway Park you will find a nice renovated 3 bedroom with an extra bonus room/office. Recently remodeled eat-in-kitchen with custom countertops and bar with shiplap finish. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Cabinetry, sink finish off this well-designed cooking space. Spacious living room with hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and large tinted front window. Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and tile. Screened in porch overlooking fenced in the back yard. Stackable Washer/Dryer included. Pets Conditional.

(RLNE5131335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Roanoke Ave have any available units?
1230 Roanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Roanoke Ave have?
Some of 1230 Roanoke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Roanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Roanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Roanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Roanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Roanoke Ave offer parking?
No, 1230 Roanoke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1230 Roanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 Roanoke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Roanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 1230 Roanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Roanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 1230 Roanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Roanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 Roanoke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
