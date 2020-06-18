All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Plaza 25

1114 Clement Ave · (704) 253-8681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 617-207 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 617-203 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 617-204 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza 25.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
smoke-free community
With great views of the city, spacious floorplans, and top of the line finishes you can't go wrong at Plaza 25. Plaza 25 features great one and two bedroom apartments that will suit any lifestlye. Residents will appreciate the proximity to some of Charlotte's most loved restaurants, bars and shops in the a thriving community filled with history, culture and style. If you're looking to join the colorful neighborhood of Plaza-Midwood you shouldn't look any further. Plaza 25's perfect location will have you and all of your friends exploring the wonderful city of Charlotte!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Garage Rentals: $250 and up

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza 25 have any available units?
Plaza 25 has 6 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza 25 have?
Some of Plaza 25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza 25 currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza 25 is pet friendly.
Does Plaza 25 offer parking?
Yes, Plaza 25 offers parking.
Does Plaza 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plaza 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza 25 have a pool?
No, Plaza 25 does not have a pool.
Does Plaza 25 have accessible units?
No, Plaza 25 does not have accessible units.
Does Plaza 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza 25 has units with dishwashers.
