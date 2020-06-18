Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking smoke-free community

With great views of the city, spacious floorplans, and top of the line finishes you can't go wrong at Plaza 25. Plaza 25 features great one and two bedroom apartments that will suit any lifestlye. Residents will appreciate the proximity to some of Charlotte's most loved restaurants, bars and shops in the a thriving community filled with history, culture and style. If you're looking to join the colorful neighborhood of Plaza-Midwood you shouldn't look any further. Plaza 25's perfect location will have you and all of your friends exploring the wonderful city of Charlotte!