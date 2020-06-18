All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

1151 Brighton Place

1151 Brighton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Brighton Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute and cozy home in Eastway Park! This home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and spacious living area! Beautiful outdoor space with an outdoor fireplace and a fenced in yard perfect for pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Brighton Place have any available units?
1151 Brighton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Brighton Place have?
Some of 1151 Brighton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Brighton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Brighton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Brighton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Brighton Place is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Brighton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Brighton Place offers parking.
Does 1151 Brighton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Brighton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Brighton Place have a pool?
No, 1151 Brighton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Brighton Place have accessible units?
No, 1151 Brighton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Brighton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Brighton Place has units with dishwashers.
