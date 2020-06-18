1151 Brighton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and cozy home in Eastway Park! This home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and spacious living area! Beautiful outdoor space with an outdoor fireplace and a fenced in yard perfect for pets!