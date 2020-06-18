1151 Brighton Place, Charlotte, NC 28205 Sheffield Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute and cozy home in Eastway Park! This home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and spacious living area! Beautiful outdoor space with an outdoor fireplace and a fenced in yard perfect for pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.
