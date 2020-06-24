Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1108 Princeton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1108 Princeton Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1108 Princeton Avenue
1108 Princeton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1108 Princeton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Princeton Avenue have any available units?
1108 Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1108 Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 1108 Princeton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1108 Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Princeton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1108 Princeton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Princeton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1108 Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1108 Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1108 Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Princeton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte