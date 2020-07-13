All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

Cadence Music Factory

606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd · (704) 981-6362
Rent Special
Move-In by 7/13 and receive ONE MONTH FREE! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Location

606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28206
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 14

$923

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 16

$928

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 19

$933

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 10+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit G49 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit G23 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home will feature every luxury you could want! Every spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom home comes with lavish details that are truly special. Your new home will feature a gourmet kitchen with designer two-tone cabinets, glass subway tile backsplash, a full set of GE stainless steel appliances, and solid quartz countertops that add that extra sparkle. The beautiful finishes don't stop there! Your home will also feature large bedrooms with ceiling fans, huge walk in closets with custom organizers, and phenomenal skyline views. At Cadence Music Factory you will enjoy fabulous amenities such as our Vegas-style salt water pool with grilling area, Resident Clubhouse w/ billiards, Greenspace w/ cornhole, and a 24-hour Fitness Center featuring WellBeats Fitness on Demand. Call today to schedule your visit and we'll help you find your perfect home ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250-Up to one month's rent -- Depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee, $25 Fob Activation Fee, Premium Spectrum Package: $110/month, City Haul away Trash: $8/month
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month; Pest Control $2/month; Premium Spectrum Package $118/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 15.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. Some restrictions may apply. Please contact the Leasing Center for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Gated community with access controlled parking available. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Storage Details: Storage units available on each floor
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cadence Music Factory have any available units?
Cadence Music Factory has 24 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Cadence Music Factory have?
Some of Cadence Music Factory's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cadence Music Factory currently offering any rent specials?
Cadence Music Factory is offering the following rent specials: Move-In by 7/13 and receive ONE MONTH FREE! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Is Cadence Music Factory pet-friendly?
Yes, Cadence Music Factory is pet friendly.
Does Cadence Music Factory offer parking?
Yes, Cadence Music Factory offers parking.
Does Cadence Music Factory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cadence Music Factory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cadence Music Factory have a pool?
Yes, Cadence Music Factory has a pool.
Does Cadence Music Factory have accessible units?
Yes, Cadence Music Factory has accessible units.
Does Cadence Music Factory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cadence Music Factory has units with dishwashers.

