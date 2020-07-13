Cadence Music Factory.

Lease Length: 10-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250-Up to one month's rent -- Depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee, $25 Fob Activation Fee, Premium Spectrum Package: $110/month, City Haul away Trash: $8/month
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month; Pest Control $2/month; Premium Spectrum Package $118/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 15.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. Some restrictions may apply. Please contact the Leasing Center for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Gated community with access controlled parking available. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Storage Details: Storage units available on each floor
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.