Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room green community internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home will feature every luxury you could want! Every spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom home comes with lavish details that are truly special. Your new home will feature a gourmet kitchen with designer two-tone cabinets, glass subway tile backsplash, a full set of GE stainless steel appliances, and solid quartz countertops that add that extra sparkle. The beautiful finishes don't stop there! Your home will also feature large bedrooms with ceiling fans, huge walk in closets with custom organizers, and phenomenal skyline views. At Cadence Music Factory you will enjoy fabulous amenities such as our Vegas-style salt water pool with grilling area, Resident Clubhouse w/ billiards, Greenspace w/ cornhole, and a 24-hour Fitness Center featuring WellBeats Fitness on Demand. Call today to schedule your visit and we'll help you find your perfect home ...