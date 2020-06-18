Rent Calculator
88 Fawcett
88 Fawcett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
88 Fawcett Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 78 Concord Ave @ Fawcett St (0.14 mi)Bus: 83 Rindge Ave @ Russell Field (0.42 mi)Subway: Red Line Alewife (0.33 mi)Bus: 350 Alewife (0.36 mi)Bus: 62/76 Acorn Park Drive (0.50 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 88 Fawcett have any available units?
88 Fawcett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 88 Fawcett currently offering any rent specials?
88 Fawcett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Fawcett pet-friendly?
No, 88 Fawcett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 88 Fawcett offer parking?
No, 88 Fawcett does not offer parking.
Does 88 Fawcett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Fawcett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Fawcett have a pool?
No, 88 Fawcett does not have a pool.
Does 88 Fawcett have accessible units?
No, 88 Fawcett does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Fawcett have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Fawcett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Fawcett have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Fawcett does not have units with air conditioning.
