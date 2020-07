Atmark Cambridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub extra storage ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed car charging dog park pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access online portal pet friendly

Come enjoy all that Cambridge, MA has to offer. Besides

easy access to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of

Technology, Atmark Apartments in Cambridge has LEED® Silver designed

apartment homes to meet your every need. You'll love the sleek environment

with 10' ceilings, granite countertops, modern wood cabinetry, stainless

steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Plus, ENERGY STAR® appliances,

low-voltage lighting and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems keep

utility costs in check. Kick back in social areas featuring courtyards, a grilling area with

seating and fire pit, bocce courts, a sun-splashed pool with cabanas and

the Skydeck Lounge with views of downtown Boston. Plus a fully-equipped

fitness center with yoga studio, game room, theater lounge and more.