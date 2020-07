Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets ceiling fan oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly game room

At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link. Build your neighborhood retreat at Union House. Come to Market Central and see what life at the center of Cambridge is all about. All homes are equipped with high efficiency water fixtures and ventilation systems that limit indoor contaminants to support a green lifestyle. Contact us for a personalized virtual tour today!