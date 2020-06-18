Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
389 Walden
389 Walden Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
389 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Dramatic three level townhome is located in highly sought after Huron Village
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 389 Walden have any available units?
389 Walden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 389 Walden currently offering any rent specials?
389 Walden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Walden pet-friendly?
No, 389 Walden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 389 Walden offer parking?
No, 389 Walden does not offer parking.
Does 389 Walden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Walden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Walden have a pool?
No, 389 Walden does not have a pool.
Does 389 Walden have accessible units?
No, 389 Walden does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Walden have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 Walden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 389 Walden have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 Walden does not have units with air conditioning.
