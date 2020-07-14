Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Vivo Apartment Homes is located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA, just 3 blocks from MIT and the Charles River. A boutique style, mid rise community with a rooftop social deck, underground garage parking and bike storage. Apartment homes feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Near Mass General Hospital, the Lechmere Station and the Kendall Square/MIT Station. Pet friendly and smoke free! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.