All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like Vivo Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
Vivo Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Vivo Apartment Homes

270 Third Street · (424) 356-0218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $5,000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
East Cambridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,573

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,622

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,649

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$3,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$3,342

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Sep 20

$3,388

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vivo Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Vivo Apartment Homes is located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA, just 3 blocks from MIT and the Charles River. A boutique style, mid rise community with a rooftop social deck, underground garage parking and bike storage. Apartment homes feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Near Mass General Hospital, the Lechmere Station and the Kendall Square/MIT Station. Pet friendly and smoke free! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500-$750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $325/month. Underground garage parking is available to rent. None, assigned: $375/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. None, assigned: $175/month. Storage lockers are available for $175.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vivo Apartment Homes have any available units?
Vivo Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $2,573 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Vivo Apartment Homes have?
Some of Vivo Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vivo Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Vivo Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $5,000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Vivo Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Vivo Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Vivo Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Vivo Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Vivo Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vivo Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vivo Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Vivo Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Vivo Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Vivo Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Vivo Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vivo Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vivo Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

John Harvard
1 Langdon Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity