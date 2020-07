Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving business center conference room coffee bar community garden game room green community on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access key fob access online portal

Utilities are included at Third Square Apartments, Kendall Square's premier property located in Cambridge. Convenient to public transportation and two blocks from the MIT/Kendall Square T stop, these spacious homes include granite countertops, washer and dryer and outstanding courtyard views. Residents have access to a heated indoor swimming pool, 24-hour concierge, 2,200 square foot fitness center, media room, resident lounge with bar and underground parking garage. Close proximity to the Charles River, the Esplanade, Harvard University and MIT. Easy access to Memorial Drive, Storrow Drive, I-93, and the Massachusetts Turnpike. And now you can breathe easy because this community is smoke-free.