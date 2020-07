Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool table garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar community garden conference room dog park doorman fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving playground sauna yoga

Part of NorthPoint's 45-acre master-planned development, Twenty|20 is minutes from the Charles River and an extensive park system that provides outstanding recreational opportunities along its miles of beautiful banks. Maintain a healthy lifestyle with the 3,000 square foot fitness center, indoor sport court, and 355 space bicycle parking area. Hop on the T for a quick trip to Boston's North End, or walk to local hang outs. Enjoy the stunning views from the 20th floor rooftop terrace or have a relaxing night in at the pub room and billiards lounge. Heading in to town? Kendall Square, Charlestown and Boston's North End are just moments away.