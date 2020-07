Amenities

AVA North Point features furnished and unfurnished studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Cambridge apartments. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, AVA North Point includes open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, and hard surface flooring. Amenities at this pet friendly community include a swimming pool, complimentary WiFi in commons areas, barbecue grills, 24 hours fitness center. Located one block from the Green Line Lechmere T-Stop and half a mile from the Orange Line Community College T-Stop. Approximately one mile from Kendall Square. Now offering free shuttle to Cambridge-North Station.