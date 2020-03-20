All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 323 Malden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
323 Malden
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

323 Malden

323 Walden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

323 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bus: 134  Riverside Ave @ Carolina St (0.66 mi)Bus: 108  Highland Ave @ Emerald St (0.40 mi)Bus: 100  Fellsway @ Malden St (0.07 mi)Bus: 101  Salem St @ Fellsway Garage (0.29 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Malden have any available units?
323 Malden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 323 Malden currently offering any rent specials?
323 Malden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Malden pet-friendly?
No, 323 Malden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 323 Malden offer parking?
Yes, 323 Malden does offer parking.
Does 323 Malden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Malden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Malden have a pool?
No, 323 Malden does not have a pool.
Does 323 Malden have accessible units?
No, 323 Malden does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Malden have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Malden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Malden have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Malden does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College