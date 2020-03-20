Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 323 Malden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
323 Malden
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
323 Malden
323 Walden Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
323 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bus: 134 Riverside Ave @ Carolina St (0.66 mi)Bus: 108 Highland Ave @ Emerald St (0.40 mi)Bus: 100 Fellsway @ Malden St (0.07 mi)Bus: 101 Salem St @ Fellsway Garage (0.29 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 Malden have any available units?
323 Malden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 323 Malden currently offering any rent specials?
323 Malden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Malden pet-friendly?
No, 323 Malden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 323 Malden offer parking?
Yes, 323 Malden does offer parking.
Does 323 Malden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Malden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Malden have a pool?
No, 323 Malden does not have a pool.
Does 323 Malden have accessible units?
No, 323 Malden does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Malden have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Malden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Malden have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Malden does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Similar Pages
Cambridge 1 Bedrooms
Cambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with Parking
Cambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Cambridge
East Cambridge
Cambridgeport
Neighborhood Nine
Mid Cambridge
Riverside
West Cambridge
Aggasiz Harvard University
Apartments Near Colleges
Hult International Business School
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College