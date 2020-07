Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby package receiving

The 929 Mass is a contemporary high-rise apartment building with stunning interiors interiors on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge. From the 929 Mass, residents can easily walk to the stores, restaurants, and entertainment of Central Square. We are also within walking distance to MIT and Harvard.