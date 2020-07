The Lofts at Kendall Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving on-site laundry internet access key fob access

Lofts at Kendall Square provide modern living in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Cambridge. This community sits in the heart of Cambridge, between the Charles River and Harvard Square with easy access to the MBTA. Our community features brand new homes along with ones within a renovated factory. You'll find unique floor plans, massive windows and soaring ceilings and more! We're near Harvard, MIT, Boston University, boutiques in historic Beacon Hill, restaurants, nightlife, art and music.