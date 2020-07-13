Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed accepts section 8 alarm system business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST. PLEASE CALL/TEXT:(857)-999-1360



DUE TO THE WORLDWIDE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS(COVID-19), ALL TENANTS AND APPLICANTS WHO HAVE TRAVELED OUTSIDE OF THE USA WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A COVID-19 MEDICAL CERTIFICATE



City of Cambridge Order

"Dear All:



Attached please find an Order issued today which directly affects the manner in which you may operate in the City of Cambridge. Pursuant to the Order, as of Wednesday, April 29 and until the City’s State of Emergency Declaration is rescinded, all persons must wear masks or cloth masks in public areas, essential retail businesses, and in common areas of residential buildings. Failure to comply with this Order may result in $300.00 fines. Please see the Masks Required Order & FAQ Page for more specificity.



In the event you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us or the City at 311@cambridgema.gov."



