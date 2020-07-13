All apartments in Cambridge
7 Cameron

7 Cameron Ave · (631) 609-4395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Davis Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 2

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7 Cameron.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accepts section 8
alarm system
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST. PLEASE CALL/TEXT:(857)-999-1360

DUE TO THE WORLDWIDE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS(COVID-19), ALL TENANTS AND APPLICANTS WHO HAVE TRAVELED OUTSIDE OF THE USA WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A COVID-19 MEDICAL CERTIFICATE

City of Cambridge Order
"Dear All:

Attached please find an Order issued today which directly affects the manner in which you may operate in the City of Cambridge. Pursuant to the Order, as of Wednesday, April 29 and until the City’s State of Emergency Declaration is rescinded, all persons must wear masks or cloth masks in public areas, essential retail businesses, and in common areas of residential buildings. Failure to comply with this Order may result in $300.00 fines. Please see the Masks Required Order & FAQ Page for more specificity.

In the event you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us or the City at 311@cambridgema.gov."

Additional City of Cambridge COVID-19 informati

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
restrictions: No restrictions!
Cats
deposit: $500
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $100/month: Storage Cage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cameron have any available units?
7 Cameron has 14 units available starting at $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Cameron have?
Some of 7 Cameron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Cameron currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cameron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cameron pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Cameron is pet friendly.
Does 7 Cameron offer parking?
Yes, 7 Cameron offers parking.
Does 7 Cameron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Cameron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cameron have a pool?
No, 7 Cameron does not have a pool.
Does 7 Cameron have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Cameron has accessible units.
Does 7 Cameron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Cameron has units with dishwashers.
